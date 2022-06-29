Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Burna Boy’s Last Last Jumps to Number 5 on UK’s Official Trending Chart

Burna Boy has jumped to the top 5 position on the UK official trending chart with his viral hit single, Last Last.

The Grammy award winner recorded this feat after his electrifying performance at the Glastonbury festival on Saturday, June 25.

‘Last Last’ which was number 20 on the chart before, jumped 15 spots up the chart, now ranking in the 5th position.It shares the top 5 ranking with Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’, Guetta, Hill and Henderson’s ‘ Crazy What Love Can Do,’ Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’ and Nathan Dawe and Ella Henderson’s ’21 Reasons.’

