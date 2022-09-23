Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Declared One of the Best Songs of the Summer

Complex magazine has publshed a report in which they listed the songs they declared the best of the summer, one of which includes Burna Boy’s “Last Last.”

Other songs on the list include Beyonce’s “Church Girl,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” and many others.

Here’s what they said about Burna’s hit single:

“If you were outside at any point this summer, it’s highly likely that you heard this song. Burna Boy’s “Last Last” was inescapable, but not in an annoying or monotonous way. On the contrary, everyone wanted to hear “Last Last.” Even if it came on in the function two or three times, you would still see a majority of folks dancing or bobbing their heads to it. The timing of the track’s release was crucial to the track’s summer success. It arrived in a transitional period when the world was coming out of a fog of political, economic, and social turmoil and was looking for something to dance too. It helps that the track has such a wavy and uptempo beat that is irresistibly catchy. “Last Last” also represents a shift in popular sound as Afrobeats, dance, and reggae music become more mainstream. “Last Last” may not have charted high on the charts, but it was definitely a winner in people’s eyes.”

