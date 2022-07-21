Thursday, July 21, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Burna Boy’s Ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don Reveals She’s Been Celibate for One Year

It would seem as though Stefflon Don is yet to get back on the horse following her split from Burna Boy.

The British singer who inspired the Grammy winner’s hit single, ‘Last Last’, has revealed to her fans that she has been celibate for a year now.

In a tweet via her verified account, Stefflon Don told fans that she hasn’t had sex in one year and wondered if she is now born again. She wrote,

“Had no seggs in 1 year. According to the bible does this mean I am born again?”

