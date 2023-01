It’s Afrobeats season and Burnaboy and Wizkid are set to take centre stage at the 2023 edition of the Afro Nation Festival in Miami.

The festival which is set to hold between May 27-May 28, 2023, at the Loandepot Park in Florida, will see the likes of Asake, Rema, Gaykie, Clay, Black Sherif, Nissi, and a host of other African stars, light up the stage.

Afro Nation Miami will be hosted by Uncle Vinny and tickets are already available for immediate purchase via its website.

