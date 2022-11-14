Burna Boy wins ‘Best African Act’ at the “MTV EMAS” 2022

Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy, has been crowned the “Best African Act” at the “MTV EMAs” 2022. Announced during the pre-award ceremony, the recognition saw Burna edge other nominees including Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Black Sherif (Ghana), Musa Keys (South Africa) and Zuchu (Tanzania) following a widely successful 2022.

Taylor Swift was the queen of the night earning four awards at the “MTV EMAs” 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. Taylor Swift took top awards including “Best Artist,” “Best Video,” “Best Pop” and “Best Longform Video” for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” Nicki Minaj was awarded “Best Song” for “Super Freaky Girl,” and “Best Hip Hop,” while Harry Styles won “Best Live.”

Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the live global music celebration featured electrifying performances from chart-topping artists and honoured fan favorites across 20 categories. The show also featured a moving performance by Ukrainian Band Kalush Orchestra with a powerful display of support for Ukraine.

Show host Rita Ora won “Best Look ‘Personal Style’”, while “Video for Good” went to Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras for “Unholy.”

The “Best Collaboration” award went to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha for “I’m Good (Blue)” while Guetta also nabbed “Best Electronic,” and new EMA category “Best Metaverse Performance” went to BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile.

On a night that saw EMA hosts Rita Ora and Taikia Waititi bring the fashion and the fun with unforgettable looks and show moments, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha opened the performances with their hit song “I’m Good (Blue)”, with Guetta DJing from a massive riser and Rexha swinging onto the stage. Stormzy performed his ballad “Fire Babe” for the first time on TV, creating an intimate show moment with kinetic lighting and special guest vocalist, Debbie.

SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C closed the night performing “Power” flanked by roller skaters with tracking devices that made the lights on the stage form funky patterns.

This year’s “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” honourees are three resilient Ukrainian women – Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina – who are fighting for the care and rights of those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Their work includes providing shelter for refugees, evacuating and caring for families raising children, adolescents and young people with disabilities, providing art and group therapy for women and families who have been separated from their families and more. The recipients were honoured during the MTV EMA Red Carpet show which was broadcast live on MTV globally and streamed on MTVEMA.com.

FULL LIST OF “MTV EMA” 2022 WINNERS:

Best African Act – Burna Boy

Best Song – Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Best Video – Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Artist – Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Best Live – Harry Styles

Best Pop – Taylor Swift

Best New – SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop – Lisa

Best Latin- Anitta

Best Electronic – David Guetta

Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

Best Rock – Muse

Best Alternative – Gorillaz

Best R&B – Chlӧe

Best Longform – Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Video For Good – Sam Smith Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)

Biggest Fans – BTS

Best Push – SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance – BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile

Best Look ‘Personal Style’ – Rita Ora

Generation Change – Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina

Best Asia Act – TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Australian Act – G Flip

Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi

Best Canadain Act – Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act – Daddy Yankee

Best French Act – Amir

Best German Act – Badmómzjay

Best Hungarian Act – Carson Coma

Best India Act – Armaan Malik

Best Italian Act – Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

Best Israel Act – Noa Kirel

Best Latam-North Act – Kenia Os

Best Latam-South Act – Tini

Best Latam-Central Act – Danny Ocean

Best Dutch Act – Goldband

Best New Zealand Act – Lorde

Best Nordic Act – Sigrid

Best Polish Act – Ralph Kaminski

Best Portuguese Act – Bárbara Bandeira

Best Spanish Act – Bad Gyal

Best Swiss Act – Loredana

Best UK & Ireland Act – Harry Styles

Best US Act – Billie Eilish

