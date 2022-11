Burna Boy will be taking all of his magic to Washington DC, come December.

The Grammy award winning singer is set to light the Capital One Arena on fire for his show on December 8.

Capital One Arena made the announcement via its verified Instagram page, noting that tickets for the show will go live on Friday, November 4.

Burna Boy will join the ranks of other famous celebrities who have graced the Capital One Arena stage.

