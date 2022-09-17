Burna Boy, Tems, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, and Black Sherif nominated for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022]

BET announced the nominees for the 17th annual “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022 honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders.

Hosted by Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022, will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30 and will premiere Wednesday, 05 October 2022, at 02:00 AM/WAT 03:00 AM CAT and repeats at 18:30 AM WAT/ 19:30 PM CAT on BET Africa, DStv Channel 129.

Certified Lover Boy Drake leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 14 nods including ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ twice for ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse,’ three for ‘Best Collaboration,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and twice for ‘Song of the Year.’ Kanye West follows with 10 nods including ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Producer of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ Song of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’. Kendrick Lamar’s nine nods include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year.’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ twice for ‘Impact Track.’ ‘Video Director of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’ Future rounds out the top four with an impressive eight nods. Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole are tied, with each earning sixnods.

“BET Africa is thrilled to announce and celebrate the nominations of our African artists, Blxckie and Nadia Nakai for Best International Flow and Burna Boy for Video Director of the year. We’re especially delighted for Tems who received 4 nominations, namely: Song of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Video and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse on the song Wait for U by Future FT Tems and Drake. It’s really gratifying to see African artists take centre stage at these global awards and we continue to support and elevate black excellence through our platform.” said Monde Twala, SVP/GM Paramount Africa and Peer Lead for BET International.

Other notable nominations include Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, and Young Thug, each of whom received three nominations. Benny The Butcher, City Girls, Fivio Foreign, Glorilla, Jay-Z, Mega n Thee Stallion, Nas, and Usher received two nominations each.

See below for the complete list of “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 Official Nominees:

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)

BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)

BLXCKIE (SOUTH AFRICA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

HAVIAH MIGHTY (CANADA)

KNUCKS (UK)

LE JUIICE (FRANCE)

NADIA NAKAI (SOUTH AFRICA)

TASHA & TRACIE (BRAZIL)

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

D.M.B. A$AP ROCKY

FAMILY TIES BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

GOOD LOVE CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER

HOT SHIT CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

LONDON BIA & J. COLE

WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

WAY 2 SEXY DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

BEST COLLABORATION

FAMILY TIES BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

GOOD LOVE CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER

HOT SHIT CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

JIMMY COOKS DRAKE FEAT. 21 SAVAGE

JOHNNY P’S CADDY BENNY THE BUTCHER & J. COLE

WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

WAY 2 SEXY DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 DUGG & EST GEE

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY

BIRDMAN & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX

DABABY & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

EARTHGANG

STYLES P & HAVOC

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

J. COLE

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BABY KEEM

BENNY THE BUTCHER

DRAKE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

JAY-Z

KENDRICK LAMAR

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DIRECTOR X

KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE

TEYANA TAYLOR

SONG OF THE YEAR

BIG ENERGY LATTO

F.N.F. (LET’S GO) HITKIDD & GLORILLA

FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW

HOT SHIT CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

SUPER GREMLIN KODAK BLACK

WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

WAY 2 SEXY DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

777 LATTO

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY DRAKE

DONDA KANYE WEST

I NEVER LIKED YOU FUTURE

IT’S ALMOST DRY PUSHA T

KING’S DISEASE II NAS

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

FUTURE

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL JACOB

BABY KEEM

HIT-BOY

HITMAKA

KANYE WEST

METRO BOOMIN

PHARRELL WILLIAMS

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

BABY KEEM

BLXST

DOECHII

FIVIO FOREIGN

GLORILLA

NARDO WICK

SAUCY SANTANA

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-NICE

DJ CASSIDY

DJ DRAMA

DJ KAY SLAY

DJ PREMIER

KAYTRANADA

MUSTARD

NYLA SYMONE

LA LEAKERS: DJ SOURMILK AND JUSTIN INCREDIBLE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

BIG BOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD

BREAKFAST CLUB

CARESHA PLEASE

COMPLEX

DRINK CHAMPS

HIPHOP DX

MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME

NPR TINY DESK

VERZUZ

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 CENT

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

DRAKE

JAY-Z

KANYE WEST

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

DRAKE CHURCHILL DOWNS (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)

J. COLE POKE IT OUT (WALE FEAT. J. COLE)

J. COLE LONDON (BIA & J. COLE)

LIL BABY GIRLS WANT GIRLS (DRAKE FEAT. LIL BABY)

KANYE WEST CITY OF GODS (FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS)

DRAKE WAIT FOR U (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS)

JADAKISS BLACK ILLUMANTI (FREDDIE GIBBS FEAT. JADAKISS)

IMPACT TRACK

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

CITY OF GODS FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS

FAMILY TIES BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

NOBODY NAS FEAT. MS. LAURYN HILL

PXSSY LATTO

THE HEART PART 5 KENDRICK LAMAR

WOMAN DOJA CAT

Voting for the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 DJ of the Year and Best Hip Hop Platform is now open. The “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 press application form to request credentials to cover the red carpet, show, and more is accessible via the link.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

