Burna Boy, Tems, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, and Black Sherif nominated for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022]

BET announced the nominees for the 17th annual “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022 honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders.
Hosted by Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022, will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30 and will premiere Wednesday, 05 October 2022, at 02:00 AM/WAT 03:00 AM CAT and repeats at 18:30 AM WAT/ 19:30 PM CAT on BET Africa, DStv Channel 129.
Certified Lover Boy Drake leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 14 nods including ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ twice for ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse,’ three for ‘Best Collaboration,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and twice for ‘Song of the Year.’ Kanye West follows with 10 nods including ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Producer of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ Song of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’. Kendrick Lamar’s nine nods include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year.’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ twice for ‘Impact Track.’ ‘Video Director of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’ Future rounds out the top four with an impressive eight nods. Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole are tied, with each earning sixnods.
“BET Africa is thrilled to announce and celebrate the nominations of our African artists, Blxckie and Nadia Nakai for Best International Flow and Burna Boy for Video Director of the year. We’re especially delighted for Tems who received 4 nominations, namely: Song of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Video and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse on the song Wait for U by Future FT Tems and Drake. It’s really gratifying to see African artists take centre stage at these global awards and we continue to support and elevate black excellence through our platform.” said Monde Twala, SVP/GM Paramount Africa and Peer Lead for BET International.
Other notable nominations include Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, and Young Thug, each of whom received three nominations.
See below for the complete list of “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 Official Nominees:
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)
BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)
BLXCKIE (SOUTH AFRICA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
HAVIAH MIGHTY (CANADA)
KNUCKS (UK)
LE JUIICE (FRANCE)
NADIA NAKAI (SOUTH AFRICA)
TASHA & TRACIE (BRAZIL)
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
D.M.B.
FAMILY TIES
GOOD LOVE
HOT SHIT
LONDON
WAIT FOR U
WAY 2 SEXY
BEST COLLABORATION
FAMILY TIES
GOOD LOVE
HOT SHIT
JIMMY COOKS DRAKE FEAT. 21 SAVAGE
JOHNNY P’S CADDY
WAIT FOR U
WAY 2 SEXY
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 DUGG & EST GEE
BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY
BIRDMAN & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN
BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX
DABABY & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN
EARTHGANG
STYLES P & HAVOC
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
DRAKE
J. COLE
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
TYLER, THE CREATOR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BABY KEEM
BENNY THE BUTCHER
DRAKE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
JAY-Z
KENDRICK LAMAR
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DIRECTOR X
KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE
TEYANA TAYLOR
SONG OF THE YEAR
BIG ENERGY
F.N.F. (LET’S GO)
FIRST CLASS
HOT SHIT
SUPER GREMLIN
WAIT FOR U
WAY 2 SEXY
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
777
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY
DONDA
I NEVER LIKED YOU
IT’S ALMOST DRY
KING’S DISEASE II
MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
DRAKE
FUTURE
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL JACOB
BABY KEEM
HIT-BOY
HITMAKA
KANYE WEST
METRO BOOMIN
PHARRELL WILLIAMS
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
BABY KEEM
BLXST
DOECHII
FIVIO FOREIGN
GLORILLA
NARDO WICK
SAUCY SANTANA
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-NICE
DJ CASSIDY
DJ DRAMA
DJ KAY SLAY
DJ PREMIER
KAYTRANADA
MUSTARD
NYLA SYMONE
LA LEAKERS: DJ SOURMILK AND JUSTIN INCREDIBLE
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
BIG BOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD
BREAKFAST CLUB
CARESHA PLEASE
COMPLEX
DRINK CHAMPS
HIPHOP DX
MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME
NPR TINY DESK
VERZUZ
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 CENT
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
DRAKE
JAY-Z
KANYE WEST
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
DRAKE
J. COLE
J. COLE
LIL BABY
KANYE WEST
DRAKE
JADAKISS
IMPACT TRACK
ABOUT DAMN TIME
CITY OF GODS
FAMILY TIES
NOBODY
PXSSY
THE HEART PART 5
WOMAN
Voting for the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 DJ of the Year and Best Hip Hop Platform is now open. The “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 press application form to request credentials to cover the red carpet, show, and more is accessible via the link.
Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022