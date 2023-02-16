Search
Emmanuel Offor
Burna Boy, Tems, Rema to perform at NBA All-Star half-time show

In yet another win for Nigerian artistes, the NBA has announced that superstars, Burna Boy, Tems and Rema will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.

The NBA made this announcement in a post on its social media pages on Wednesday.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 pm. ET at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and air on TNT.

Prior to tip-off, global superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft (7:30 p.m. ET), and Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, will welcome fans to the evening.

Payson, Utah, native and Grammy Award-nominated artist Jewel will sing the U.S. national anthem and JUNO Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem on Sunday for the NBA All-Star Game.

