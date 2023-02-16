Burna Boy, Tems, Rema to perform at NBA All-Star half-time show

In yet another win for Nigerian artistes, the NBA has announced that superstars, Burna Boy, Tems and Rema will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.
The NBA made this announcement in a post on its social media pages on Wednesday.
Performing the halftime show at the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game… @burnaboy!
Watch the #NBAAllStar Game, Feb. 19 on TNT pic.twitter.com/YSv2velEzH
— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 15, 2023
Performing the halftime show at the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game… @heisrema!
Watch the #NBAAllStar Game, Feb. 19 on TNT pic.twitter.com/mXQcB8vJQC
— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 15, 2023
Performing the halftime show at the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game… @temsbaby!
Watch the #NBAAllStar Game, Feb. 19 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/wreAu6qfk9
— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 15, 2023
The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 pm. ET at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and air on TNT.
Prior to tip-off, global superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft (7:30 p.m. ET), and Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, will welcome fans to the evening.
Payson, Utah, native and Grammy Award-nominated artist Jewel will sing the U.S. national anthem and JUNO Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem on Sunday for the NBA All-Star Game.