Burna Boy Speaks Up After Shatta Wale Accused Him of Rape and Incest: “I Apologize to Myself”

Burna Boy has regretted getting into a nasty fight with Shatta Wale.

Yesterday, the duo got into a messy fight over the Ghanaian’s xenophobic speech that has kept the internet busy for over a week. And yesterday, at the peak of their social media beef, Shatta Wale accused Burna Boy of incest; he alleged that the Nigerian is sleeping with his mother.

He also claimed that Burna raped a woman.

Now, Burna Boy has taken to his Instagram Story to share his regrets: he wishes he never got into a fight with the Ghanaian, who he accused of rape.

