Burna Boy has once again proven to be the undisputed African giant as he gave a sterling performance on Saturday night.

South Africans came out en masse to see the ‘Last Last’ crooner in concert at the DSTV Delicious Festival 2022.

More than 100,000 people showed up for Burna Boy at the Kylami Grand Prix Circuit as the singer did not disappoint, churning out hits after hits to the delight of the mammoth crowd.

See photos and videos below.

