Burna Boy Shuts Down Dublin, Ireland

It was an incredible night for BET and Grammy Awards winner, Burna Boy when he performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the 3Arena Dublin, Ireland, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to sell out the 13,000 capacity arena.

The multiple award-winning artiste took to the stage on March 17, 2022, in a staggering performance to a sold-out crowd on St Patrick’s Day, giving the people of Dublin, Ireland something worth remembering for a lifetime. With this sold-out performance, the Afrofusion pioneer joins the fine list of other talented artistes like Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and a lot more in selling out Dublin’s 3Arena.

The Spacedrift tour has seen Burna Boy sell-out dates in Los Angeles, London, Paris and Amsterdam and now, Dublin, giving credence to his intrinsic musical expertise.

