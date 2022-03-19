Saturday, March 19, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Burna Boy Shuts Down Dublin, Ireland

It was an incredible night for BET and Grammy Awards winner, Burna Boy when he performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the 3Arena Dublin, Ireland, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to sell out the 13,000 capacity arena.

The multiple award-winning artiste took to the stage on March 17, 2022, in a staggering performance to a sold-out crowd on St Patrick’s Day, giving the people of Dublin, Ireland something worth remembering for a lifetime. With this sold-out performance, the Afrofusion pioneer joins the fine list of other talented artistes like Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and a lot more in selling out Dublin’s 3Arena.

The Spacedrift tour has seen Burna Boy sell-out dates in Los Angeles, London, Paris and Amsterdam and now, Dublin, giving credence to his intrinsic musical expertise.

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: