Burna Boy Sells Out 17,000 Capacity Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam: Watch!

Burna Boy is the king that he thinks he is.

The superstar performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam last night, a 17,000-capacity stadium he easily sold out.

And the clips from the event are heartwarming, with fans hailing him as one of the best to ever do it.

Watch the clip:

Burna Boy performing at his sold out show at 17,000 capacity Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, The Netherlands' biggest entertainment venue yesterday. It was the world's fifth busiest music arena in 2017. Burna Boy's Space Drift Tour is the biggest African headline Tour in Europe ever. pic.twitter.com/7f6tbYfNih — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 15, 2022

