Friday, April 15, 2022
ADANNE
Burna Boy Sells Out 17,000 Capacity Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam: Watch!

Burna Boy is the king that he thinks he is.

The superstar performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam last night, a 17,000-capacity stadium he easily sold out.

And the clips from the event are heartwarming, with fans hailing him as one of the best to ever do it.

Watch the clip:

