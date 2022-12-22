Burna Boy Schedules Lagos Concert for 2023

Burna Boy has finally granted the heart desire of his home based fans to bring the ‘Love Damini’ tour to Nigeria.

The multiple award winning singer announced that he will be ushering folks into the new year with the Lagos edition of his ‘Love Damini’ tour.

Burna Boy made the revelation via his Instagram page, stating that January 2, 2023, is the day his Nigerian fans will see him in concert.

He posted a photo of the date 01/01 and captioned it, “Couldn’t let you start the new year any other way! See you 2023 #lagoslovedamini.”

