Monday, July 4, 2022
Burna Boy Says Toni Braxton Gets 60% of the Royalties From “Last Last”

Burna Boy has shared a new details about his new hit single, “Last Last,” which has got everyone talking.

The iconic singer sat down for a new interview about his music, in which he revealed that because he sampled Toni Braxton’s music in her single, she is entitled 60% of whatever he makes from the song.

This, as expected, has broken Nigeria Twitter, with many people expressing their shock, wondering how much Burna makes from the song after his record label, Atlantic Records, have taken their official cut.

See the interview:

