Tofunmi Oluwashina
Burna Boy Reveals the Absolute Love of His Life, Says She’s the Reason He Doesn’t Believe Any Other Woman Loves Him

Burna Boy has taken to social media to publicly declare his unwavering love for his number one woman.

The Grammy award winning singer made an appreciation post dedicated to his grandmother and her unwavering love for him.

Burna Boy who is away in Amsterdam stated that he wished his grandmother could go everywhere with him but realises that she’ll be unable to handle seeing him stressed, screaming fans and all sorts because of her genuine love for him.

He declared her his everything and added that she is the reason he doesn’t believe any woman loves him because of the true love he gets to experience with her.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
