Burna Boy Reveals the Absolute Love of His Life, Says She’s the Reason He Doesn’t Believe Any Other Woman Loves Him

Burna Boy has taken to social media to publicly declare his unwavering love for his number one woman.

The Grammy award winning singer made an appreciation post dedicated to his grandmother and her unwavering love for him.

Burna Boy who is away in Amsterdam stated that he wished his grandmother could go everywhere with him but realises that she’ll be unable to handle seeing him stressed, screaming fans and all sorts because of her genuine love for him.

He declared her his everything and added that she is the reason he doesn’t believe any woman loves him because of the true love he gets to experience with her.

Just in Amsterdam doing sound check and all I can think of is “I need my grandma everywhere I go” but that woman cannot understand/handle fans screaming and touching me, or seeing me stressed without crying so hard out of genuine fear and love. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 14, 2022

My Everything!! She is probably the reason I don’t believe any girl Loves me. I know what true love feels like.. Grandma’s Love. pic.twitter.com/nbFzabQqWg — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 14, 2022

