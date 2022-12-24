Search
Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr Make Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2022 List

Congratulations to Burna Boy, Rema, and Ayra Starr!

Former American president, Barack Obama, took to his social media yesterday to share the list of his favorite songs of 2022, which include Burna’s “Last Last,” Rema’s “Calm Down,” and Ayra Starr’s “Rush.”

Other stars who made the list include Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar.

See the full list:

