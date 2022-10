Nothing was going to stop Burna Boy from thrilling his fans in Trinidad and Tobago especially rainfall.

The Grammy award-winning singer didn’t mind the elements as he performed for his fans who came out to see him perform under the rain.

Appreciating then for their love and how amazing they are via his Instagram account on Saturday, the ‘last last’ crooner said, “In the middle of a thunder storm, Tobago, you all were unbelievable 🇹🇹 ❤️.”

