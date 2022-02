Damson Idris finally met up with his biggest fan, Burna Boy.

From the clip making rounds on social media, the duo are seen hugging and hailing each other, with Burna informing the actor: “have they told you that I am your biggest fan?”

To which Idris replied, calling him “the African giant!”

See the cute video:

❤️🥺 Burna Boy and Damson Idris. African Giant! pic.twitter.com/Zu5BlTK6cW — 🪶🪶🪶 ටղҽلօҍӀҽʂʂβօվ ● (@OneJoblessBoy) February 18, 2022

