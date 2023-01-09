Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Burna Boy Makes U-turn on ‘Toasting’ Beautiful Female Soldier

Burna Boy might call himself an ‘Odogwu’ in the streets but there are obviously some places he dreads to tread.

The multiple award winning singer admitted to being scares after he met a beautiful female soldier that caught his eye.

Taking to his Instagram stories to recount the experience, Burna Boy noted that he was out and about town, when he saw a female soldier that caught his eye.

However, because he has no idea about the modus operandi of ‘toasting’ a soldier and because he didn’t want to ‘loose guard’, he made a U-turn and decided against approaching her.

Burna Boy noted that though he left, he can’t get his mind off the woman.

