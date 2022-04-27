Wednesday, April 27, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Burna Boy Makes History, Becomes First African Artist to Sell Out Madison Square Garden

Burna Boy has once again proven himself that he is indeed the African Giant with his recent feat.

The Grammy award winning singer just made history by becoming the first African Artist to sell out Madison Square Garden in New York.

Burna Boy sold out the 20,789 capacity space where he will be taking One Night in Space tour. He announced that tickets are sold out now but promised fans more would be made available and they could check back soon.

The singer also shared clips from the backstage of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah where he met a young fan.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: