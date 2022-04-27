Burna Boy Makes History, Becomes First African Artist to Sell Out Madison Square Garden

Burna Boy has once again proven himself that he is indeed the African Giant with his recent feat.

The Grammy award winning singer just made history by becoming the first African Artist to sell out Madison Square Garden in New York.

Burna Boy sold out the 20,789 capacity space where he will be taking One Night in Space tour. He announced that tickets are sold out now but promised fans more would be made available and they could check back soon.

The singer also shared clips from the backstage of the Daily Show with Trevor Noah where he met a young fan.

