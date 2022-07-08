Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Burna Boy Drops Album, ‘Love Damini’, Pulls Out of Wireless Festival

Burna Boy’s fans can now feast to their hearts’ content as the singer has dropped his highly anticipated album, ‘Love Damini.’

The album which features hits like ‘Last Last’, ‘Fall My Hand’ and others, dropped at midnight on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The Grammy award winning singer shared that he will be in ground in London and Birmingham this weekend to sign copies of his albums for fans in the region.

In disappointing news for some of his fans, Burna Boy has pulled out of the Wireless Festival slated for Friday, July 8. The Afrobeats star was part of the scheduled as part of the lineup for Friday but disclosed on Twitter that he will not be performing though he didn’t give reasons.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: