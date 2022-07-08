Burna Boy Drops Album, ‘Love Damini’, Pulls Out of Wireless Festival

Burna Boy’s fans can now feast to their hearts’ content as the singer has dropped his highly anticipated album, ‘Love Damini.’

The album which features hits like ‘Last Last’, ‘Fall My Hand’ and others, dropped at midnight on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The Grammy award winning singer shared that he will be in ground in London and Birmingham this weekend to sign copies of his albums for fans in the region.

All my people in London and Birmingham , Meet me here pic.twitter.com/7NtEdkTcJC — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 7, 2022

In disappointing news for some of his fans, Burna Boy has pulled out of the Wireless Festival slated for Friday, July 8. The Afrobeats star was part of the scheduled as part of the lineup for Friday but disclosed on Twitter that he will not be performing though he didn’t give reasons.

I won’t be doing Wireless 2moro. Sorry. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 7, 2022

I Also won’t be doing Wireless Birmingham, Sincerest Apologies. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 7, 2022

