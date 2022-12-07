Burna Boy Cops $1Million Jewelry

2022 has indeed been a great year for Burna Boy who is definitely eating good and living large.

The Grammy award winning singer who has sold out multiple shows on his ‘Love Damini’ tour, just put the icing on the with a multi-million Naira diamond piece.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Burna Boy showed off his $1Million diamond neck chain.

The icy piece has a pendant which is the abbreviated form of the singer’s moniker ‘Odogwu’, ODG.

As folks gathered around to take a look at the 7-figure piece, Burna Boy can be heard saying that the jewelry is $1Million spent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...