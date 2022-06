Burna Boy decided to indulge himself following all his hard work amidst performing around the world and what better way to do that than buy a luxury car.

The Grammy award winning singer bought himself a second Ferrari, 4 months after crashing his first one in Lekki.

Though he didn’t announce his new purchase on social media, friends and colleagues celebrated it on his behalf with dancer, Poco Lee posting a photo of the silver wonder on wheels on his Instagram page as he hailed Burna Boy.

