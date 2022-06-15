Burna Boy Breaks Silence After Lagos Shooting Incident, Reveals New Album Release Date

Burna Boy has finally returned to social media days after news surfaced that the security officer attached to him shot a man over an altercation involving a woman.

In case you missed it: reports surfaced that the singer’s police escort allegedly shot at two clubgoers after the singer tried to woo a married woman, which resulted in an altercation with her husband.

This story stirred heated reactions on social media, with many people pointing out the singer’s too many excesses. Also, singer Omah Lay reportedly removed him from his album because of this drama.

Now, Burna is back on social media and has so words for his critics: “Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me.”

Next, he revealed that his much-anticipated album is dropping this Friday.

See his posts:

Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 15, 2022

#LOVEDAMINI PSA this Friday 👀 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 15, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...