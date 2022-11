Burna Boy Breaks records and makes new ones for breakfast with his recent feats in music.

The Grammy award winning singer just added another feather to his cap as his hit track, ‘Last Last’ off his ‘Love Damini’ album just scored a big one.

According to Chart Data,. ‘Last Last’ is the number 1 most streamed song on Apple Music across Sub-Sahara Africa for the year 2022.

