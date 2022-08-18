Burna Boy Brags About His Extensive Touring Catalogue, Says He’s Done it All

If there’s one thing Burna Boy will do, it’s toot his own horn.

The Grammy award winning singer took to social media to brag about his extensive touring catalogue from over the years.

Burna Boy who let it slip that he is currently working on his documentary, shared that he has been touring since 2013 and has traveled to almost all 36 states of the country. He added that by 2018, his touring catalogue had covered nearly all the countries on the African continent.

Burna Boy went on to state that now in 2022, he has toured almost all the nations of the world and once he’s done with the Asian, Australian and South American leg of his tour, he really would have done it all.

