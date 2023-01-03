Burna Boy Blames Everyone But Himself for His Failed Lagos Concert

Burna Boy has published an apology on his Instagram hours after his failed show in Lagos that angered everyone.

In case you missed it: the singer was scheduled to perform at 7 pm but showed up the following day, at 3 am, and went on to insult the crowd for booing him. “Na god go punish una,” he told everyone who didn’t love him at that moment.

Now, he says the fault is the organisers who did not prepare a goos stage for him. And for this reason, he plans to build his own performance venue and has asked investors to “hit” him up.

See his apology.

Burna Boy issues an apology to his fans #outsiders 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/cZqSuwlOZq — TXT (@txt_mag) January 2, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...