Burna Boy Announces Title of Next Album; Love Damini

Burna Boy has announced the title of his next body of work; Love, Damini.

The Grammy award winning singer who was hailed for his recent performance to a sold out audience at the Madison Square Garden, becoming the first African to record such feat, has announced that his next album will have all the feels.

Taking to Twitter, Burna Boy revealed that this new album will be personal. It will chronicle his life’s journey; the highs, lows, wins and losses.

“Love, Damini is a personal body of work. It’s about the ups and downs, the growth, the L’s and W’s. I’m excited to share this journey and till out with you all,” he tweeted.

