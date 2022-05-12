Burna Boy Announces Release Date of First Single Off New Album, Love Damini

Burna Boy is ready to serve and serve he will as he continues work of his latest body of work, Love Damini.

The Grammy award winning singer announced the release date of the first single off the album via his Twitter page.

The single which appears to be titled ‘Last Last’ going by the art he shared along with his announcement is set to drop at midnight on Friday, May 13 2022. The date coincidences with the day Davido will also be releasing the latest single off his new album.

“Finally, breakfast will be served midnight 13/05 WAT #lovedamini,” Burna Boy wrote.

Finally, breakfast will be served midnight 13/05 WAT 🥺🚀 #lovedamini pic.twitter.com/gs35etAPnD — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) May 10, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...