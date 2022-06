Burna Boy and Nengi Hampson have sparked dating rumours after the duo were captured on camera together in a club.

The Grammy award winning singer and the Big Brother Naija alum were seen enjoying each other’s company and acting really cozy with each other.

In a clip that has gone viral, Burna Boy was seen sitting on Nengi’s laps and touching her intermittently as they bought enjoyed their night together.

