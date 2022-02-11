Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo Release Thumping new Visuals for “Do Yourself”

The Burna Boy sound has once again cascaded across borders as he teams up with one of the hottest names in music, the renowned Beninoise superstar Angelique Kidjo as she releases the visuals to her hit tune ‘Do Yourself’featuring the African giant, off her soon-to-be-released album, ‘Mother Nature’.

Nominated for this year’s Grammy awards in the Global Music Performance category, this thumping new feature born from deep mutual respect and love for one another’s sound direction, is a brilliant visual of love that complements their distinctive vocals in a rich fusion of instrumentation that has both multi-award winning and insanely talented music greats, come together in perfect harmony to create nothing short of a wonder in the ‘Do Yourself’ visuals.

In simply understated visuals that celebrate Africa’s core essence, directed by Meji Alabi, shot in London and New York, the sensational 2022 Grammy award-nominated track, ‘Do Yourself’ is a coming together of two heavyweights who function like devil and angel perched on Meji Alabi’s shoulders of glittering effects, abstractions and absurdity; the result? a flawless picture — flecked with screeching strings and squirming synths in this catchy and groovy dance track.

The ‘Do Yourself’ visuals are decadent, discordant and sumptuously saturated with instrumental quirks and part of the thrill comes from seeing Burna Boytake himself a little less seriously, like the wink in his voice as he sings station identification bumpers in requisite jazzy harmony. With all the little grace notes throughout the song, the visuals are a vibe and more!

For the superstar Burna Boy who has always been big on collaborations far and near, he has always reached across genres, eras and continents for his musical collaborators including Sam Smith, Dave, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, Pop Smoke, Jorja Smith, Major Lazer, Mahalia, J Hus, Lily Allen among many more, not forgetting this incredible feature as well.

For her part, the doyenne of African music, Angelique has worked with a staggering slew of African music guests including and not limited to Sampa The Great, EarthGang, Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Salif Keita, Shungudzo, Zeynab, Lionel Loueke, Blue Lab Beats, Ghetto Boy and so many more.

Watch the ‘Do Yourself’ visuals:

