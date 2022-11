Burna Boy is set to shut down Lagos this December and has acquired the means to do.

The Grammy award winning singer has splashed millions on two exotic cars; Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and a Maybach.

He showed off the wonder on wheels via his Instagram stories on Friday, November 11.

Burna Boy also confirmed that he is having a customised Bentley built for him as he asked when that will be ready.

