Burkina Faso rocked by fresh Coup

An army captain in Burkina Faso has announced on national television that he has ousted military leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba.

Ibrahim Traore cited Lt Col Damiba’s inability to deal with an Islamist insurgency as the reason for the latest coup in the West African Nation.

He also announced that borders were closed indefinitely and all political activities were suspended.

Lt Col Damiba’s junta overthrew an elected government in January, citing a failure to halt Islamist attacks.

But his administration has also not been able to quell the jihadist violence. On Monday, 11 soldiers were killed when they were escorting a convoy of civilian vehicles in the north of the country.

Earlier on Friday, Lt Col Damiba urged the population to remain calm after heavy gunfire was heard in parts of the capital.

More than 20 armed soldiers – most with their faces covered – appeared on state TV shortly before 20:00 local time.

“Faced with the deteriorating situation, we tried several times to get Damiba to refocus the transition on the security question,” said the statement signed by Traore.

“Damiba’s actions gradually convinced us that his ambitions were diverting away from what we set out to do. We decided this day to remove Damiba,” it said.

A curfew from 21:00 to 05:00 was also announced, even as Lt Col Damiba’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the move, stating it “reaffirms its unreserved opposition to any taking or maintaining of the power by unconstitutional means”.

