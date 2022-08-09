Bukola Saraki Celebrates Mother on 87th Birthday

Dr. Bukola Saraki and members of his family gathered together on Monday, August 8, to celebrate their matriarch on her 87th birthday.

The former Senate president shared a video from the celebration of his mum, Morenike Saraki via his Twitter account.

His wife, Toyin Saraki; his sister and Minister of State at the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Gbemi Saraki, were part of the people present for the celebration.

In one of the videos he posted, Adekunle Gold’s song,’Mama’ played in the background and Saraki captioned this,

“Yesterday, we celebrated 87 extraordinary years of my inspiring mother, Chief (Mrs) Florence Morenike Saraki! We love you Mama!”

Happy 87th birthday, Mom. I love you! pic.twitter.com/m9EjFXRSPC — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 8, 2022

Yesterday, we celebrated 87 extraordinary years of my inspiring mother, Chief (Mrs) Florence Morenike Saraki! We love you Mama! ❤️ 🎶: ‘Mama’ by @AdekunleGold pic.twitter.com/X5YTG1vmPG — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 9, 2022

