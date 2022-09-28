Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Bukka Hut co-founder, Laolu Martins Allegedly Dies by Suicide

Bukka Hut CEO, Laolu Martins, has reportedly died by suicide.

According to reports, the investment banking expert, allegedly ended it all in his home in the early hours of Tuesday, September 27, around 3am after giving up on his alleged long-fought battle against depression.

During his lifetime, Martin was a chartered stockbroker and a chartered accountant with 12 years of experience in investment banking, corporate banking, stockbroking, asset management and pension fund management. He started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1999.

Laolu Martins joined Investment Banking & Trust Company Plc now Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc where he served in the Financial Control and Trade Finance/Foreign Operations units of the Bank before being seconded to Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Ltd where at various times he was Financial Controller, Head Asset Management and lastly Head Stockbroking. Until his death, Laolu was the CEO of Nigeria International Security Limited (NISL).

