Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to the Senate for confirmation of his appointment.

This was contained in a letter that was read on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary session at the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to the executive communication, the President is asking the lawmakers in the upper chamber to speedily confirm the appointment.

Similarly, the President forwarded the names of five nominees to the Senate for confirmation of appointment as non-executive directors of the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He also sent to the Senate a list of 19 nominees for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Ariwoola took the judicial oath of office on June 27 following the resignation of former CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

While taking the judicial oath, he swore to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Government of Nigeria, as well as defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

