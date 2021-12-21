Buhari writes NASS, declines assent to electoral bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, explaining why he withheld his assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The President, in the letter, said the prevailing security situation in the country would not allow him to sign the bill.

He cited the high cost of conducting direct primaries, the security challenge of monitoring the election, violation of citizens’ rights and marginalization of small political parties among other reasons for rejecting the bill.

The President also said he had received informed advice from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government, and had also carefully reviewed the Bill in light of the current realities on the ground.

He argued that it would be better to allow each political party to determine its mode of selecting candidates for election.

The 30-day window for President Buhari to assent the bill elapsed Sunday night.

Both the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, had at different times met with the President over the bill and expressed confidence that he would assent to it.

The decision of the president lends credence to the suspicion that governors have had their way as they prefer delegates or indirect primaries instead of direct primaries which the amendment sought to impose on all political parties.

