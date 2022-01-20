Buhari visits Kaduna, commissions projects [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited Kaduna State to commission projects completed by the Nasir El-Rufai administration.

The President, who will visit Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan – the three major towns – will also be conducted round by government officials on road projects across the state.

During the two-day working visit, the President would also commission the reconstructed Kawo flyover, which has three grand rotaries and access roads, and the WAFF Road (Muhammadu Buhari Way), which has been dualised with junction improvement.

