Buhari violates electoral act, displays ballot in public

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari after casting his vote at his polling unit in Daura, Katsina state displayed his ballot in public in  blatant In violation of the Electoral Act.

President Buhari in February last year signed the 2022 Electoral Act amendment Bill into Law.

However, the president violated the same law by displaying his ballot after he cast his vote in company with his wife, Aisha Buhari and other aides.

Section 129 (1) provides that “Exhibiting Party or election related symbols within the vicinity of a polling unit or collation Centre on the day of election is an electoral offense that attracts a fine of N100,000 or imprisonment for 6 months.”

The President whose tenure will elapse on May 29, 2023 is for the first time since 1999 exercising his franchise as a voter and not a presidential candidate.

