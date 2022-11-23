Buhari unveils re-designed Naira Notes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday finally unveiled the re-designed Naira Notes as proposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele had on Tuesday said that the president will unveil the newly designed N1,000, N500 and N200 notes.

The unveiling today, marks the first time in 19 years, Nigeria will be redesigning its currency notes.

At a briefing after the ceremony before the Federal Executive Council meeting, the CBN governor debunked insinuations suggesting that the early unveiling of the new notes is a means to target some Nigerians.

He stated that there will be heavy restriction on the volume of cash that people can withdraw over the counter, as it works with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to monitor the purpose of any heavy transactions.

The redesigned currency note he asserts can never be counterfeited, adding that to forestall such occurrence, the CBN will redesign the notes after every five to eight years.

