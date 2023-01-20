Search
Buhari to visit Lagos for Project Commissioning

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Lagos State on Monday for two days of site visits and commissioning of projects, the Lagos State Government has said.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Friday, described the President’s planned visit as ‘A Festival of Project Commissioning’.

“Although Mr. Governor has hosted the President during some of his visits to Lagos, next week’s visit by President Muhammadu Buhari will be one with a difference,” the statement read.

“It is a visit where Mr. President will again see the beauty of Lagos and take the opportunity to see first-hand and commission the life changing and people-oriented projects undertaken by the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration.”

According to the state government, the projects to be commissioned include the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a symbol of a good working relationship between the public and private sectors; and the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world.

Others are an 18.75-kilometer six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History; the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project; and an MRS Lubricant factory, a private sector project in Apapa.

