Buhari to sign 2023 Appropriation Bill Tuesday – Lawan

Senate President Ahmed Lawan says President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to sign the 2023 Appropriation Bill on Tuesday, 3rd January 2023.

The lawmaker said this on Friday after a visit to the President in his office. He told State House Correspondents that he briefed the Nigerian leader on the passage of the Appropriation Bill, the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill and the Finance Bill, and general elections among other issues of national interest.

He noted that while the National Assembly looks forward to the presidential assent on the first work day of the New Year, Lawan explained that the delay in the passage of the bill was owing to some anomalies in the figures presented to NASS.

In the last four years, this would be the first appropriation bill to be assented to by the President after the New Year.

