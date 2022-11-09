Buhari to meet King Charles on Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Both leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations and how the UK can help Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

President Buhari is in the UK for a medical checkup. He left on October 31st and is expected back in the country in a fortnight.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, both leaders communicated with each other.

King Charles III had written to the Nigerian president, sympathising with him over the recent floods in the West African nation that left about a million displaced and communities ravaged.

More to follow…

