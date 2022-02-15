Buhari to hit Belgium for Euro-Africa summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday attend the sixth European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

Holding from February 17 – 18, the summit will witness discussions on issues affecting the world.

Issues such as financing for sustainable and inclusive growth; climate change and energy transition, digital and transport (connectivity and infrastructure); peace, security and governance; and private sector support and economic integration will all the deliberated upon at the event expected to have European and other African leaders as well as heads of multilateral organisations in attendance.

Education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility; agriculture and sustainable development and health systems and vaccine production are other topics that will be discussed at the event.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that Buhari would use the opportunity of the meeting to have other bilateral engagements.

He said, “The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

“The National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, will also be part of the entourage.

“President Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday.”

