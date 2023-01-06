Buhari to attend Tinubu’s campaign in 10 states – Presidency

In its bid to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has shown personal commitment to the cause of the party and its presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by indicating his readiness to be physically present at some of the presidential campaign rallies.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Festus Keyamo,

the President is billed to join the Campaign Train in at least ten States.

The States are Adamawa State on the 9th of January; Yobe State on the 10th of January; Sokoto State on the 16th of January; Kwara State on the 17th of January; Ogun State on the 25th of January; Cross Rivers State on the 30th of January; Nassarawa State on the 4th of February; Katsina State on the 6th of February; Imo State on the 14th of February and the Grand Finale in Lagos State on the 18th of February.

President Buhari had earlier attended the flag-off of the Presidential Campaign in Jos on the 15th of November, 2022. This was also after accepting to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling party.

However, until the latest statement, not much has been seen of the president at various gatherings where Tinubu and his team have held their campaigns.

