Buhari, Tinubu meet behind closed-doors

News

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on Friday.

Buhari met with Tinubu at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He disclosed this during the ‘Meet the mentor’ dinner held in his honour by the APC Progressives Sisters Network at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Tinubu said he had an important meeting with the president at 9.45 pm.

Addressing the meeting, Tinubu said: “I have a superior appointment. Late yesterday, the president called that I should be at his place by 9.45 pm this evening (Friday).

“What do I do? Cancel it and disobey my president? And it is a command, more or less. (He said) see me at 9.45pm.”

There has been speculation of a crisis between Buhari and Tinubu.

This was fuelled by Tinubu’s claims that some powers that be in Buhari’s government are trying to sabotage his chances of winning the presidential election.

Amid the claim, Buhari had declared Tinubu his presidential candidate, while urging Nigerians to vote for him.

