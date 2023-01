President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa state.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party; Kashim Shettima; vice-presidential candidate; Aisha Binani, APC governorship candidate in Adamawa; and Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, were at the rally in Yola.

Below are pictures from the event.

