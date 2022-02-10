Buhari threatens punishment for importers of substandard fuel

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said producers and providers of consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them.

He stated this after the circulation of adulterated fuel in the country, that has led to scarcity in some major cities.

Buhari also directed the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

The president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss, or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

