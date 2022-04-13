Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Buhari swears in ICPC, NPC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in commissioners for the National Population Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The swearing-in took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

The commissioners, who were confirmed by Senate last month are, Chief Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr. Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo) for the National Population Commission (NPC).

Those for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission are Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju (rtd) (Ekiti State), Senator Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River), Alh. Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe), and Dr Louis Solomon Mandama (Adamawa).

