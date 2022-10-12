Buhari swears in Ariwoola as substantive CJN [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Ariwoola Olukayode as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justice Ariwoola took the judicial oath of office on Wednesday in a brief ceremony at the Council Chambers in Abuja before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President.

The ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers, other justices of the Supreme Court, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Justice Ariwoola was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court on November 22, 2011, by President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a media chat, the CJN appealed to politicians in the country to allow the judiciary to function optimally as the 2023 elections approach, promising reforms at the apex court.

The swearing-in comes a day after President Buhari conferred national honours to 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Justices Ariwoola and his predecessor, Justice Tanko Mohammed received the second highest national honour –the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

